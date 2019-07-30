Ford is acquiring another transit technology firm, Journey Holding, and expanding its efforts to reach beyond automobile manufacturing to help cities plan more seamless, efficient transportation networks.

Why it matters: Under CEO James Hackett, the 116-year-old carmaker is trying to reinvent itself as a mobility services provider. By collaborating with cities, civic organizations and urban planners, Ford wants to position itself as the orchestrator of multi-modal transportation systems, from scooter rental to mass transit and even future robo-taxis.