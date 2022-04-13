For crypto traders, exchange matters

Data: CryptoCompare Research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Crypto traders are chasing quality.

Why it matters: Crypto assets are volatile enough. Investors shouldn't also have to worry about platform risk.

What's happening: CryptoCompare, a data firm, graded 150 different exchanges, assessing them for regulatory compliance, security, the quality of their markets, recent adverse events and other factors.

Each exchange got a grade from AA to E. Exchanges graded B are "acceptable risk."

By the numbers: As of February, 96% of exchange volume takes place on the 78 exchanges that CryptoCompare graded as B or higher, putting them in its "top tier."