DNA barcodes could track food safety

New research suggests that synthetic bacterial spores programmed with DNA barcodes could be used to track objects through a supply chain.

Why it matters: Each year, there are an estimated 48 million cases of food-borne illness in the U.S., causing 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths. The technology could make it easier to trace a product's path from supplier to customer in the event of food-borne contamination.

Background: When authorities see evidence of an outbreak of a food-borne illness like E. coli, they need to quickly identify the contaminated food and trace it back to its source.

  • Given the length of supply chains — and the fact that one head of industrial lettuce looks much like the rest — that can be incredibly challenging.

What's happening: Researchers led by Jason Qian at Harvard Medical School developed a means of tagging items with synthetic spores that contain a unique DNA barcode.

  • The barcode, which is programmed with about 38 DNA base pairs, can indicate where an item originated, aiding any investigation.
  • Unlike UPC barcodes physically attached to packaging, the DNA barcode is encased in a tough spore and sprayed on a product. It can persist in diverse ecosystems within the item, ensuring it will survive from farm to table.
  • To read the barcode, researchers merely need to extract DNA from the product and run a detection assay on it.

Of note: If it feels weird to think about eating lettuce with engineered spores attached to it, know that we consume microbes with our food all the time — including phages sprayed on meat to prevent bacterial contamination.

The bottom line: The newest frontier of surveillance is the supermarket.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 6,789,313 — Total deaths: 396,388 — Total recoveries — 2,784,210Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 1,906,060 — Total deaths: 109,305 — Total recoveries: 491,706 — Total tested: 19,231,444Map.
  3. Education: Students and teachers flunked remote learning.
  4. Public health: Fauci: "Very concerned" about spread of coronavirus amid George Floyd protests — Cities offer free coronavirus testing for protesters.
  5. Tech: The pandemic is accelerating next-generation disease diagnostics — Robotics looks to copy the software-as-a-service model as use of robots accelerates.
  6. Jobs: Better-than-expected jobs report boosts stock market.
Buffalo police officers arrested after shoving 75-year-old protester

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault on Saturday after a video emerged of them shoving a 75-year-old protester while clearing a demonstration in the wake of George Floyd's killing, AP reports, citing prosecutors.

The state of play: Both officers pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, and were released without bail. After the law enforcement officers were initially suspended without pay on Friday, all 57 officers on the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team resigned in a show of support for their fellow officers' suspensions.

Humility for forecasters: Jobs shocker is record miss

Economists were projecting that May's jobs figures would show a loss of 8 million jobs and an unemployment rate approaching 20% — Great Depression territory.

The state of play: Instead, a record 2.5 million workers were added, and unemployment fell to 13.3% from April's post-World War II high of 14.7%.

