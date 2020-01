A surprising influenza strain, known as influenza B, is responsible for 21 of the 32 pediatric deaths in this flu season, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between the lines: Influenza B hasn't been a main cause for sickness in the U.S. for 27 years, and isn't a risk to senior citizens. This year's vaccine does little to guard against it.

