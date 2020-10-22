13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge drops third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin in George Floyd death

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Photo: Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

A Minnesota judge on Thursday dropped the third-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, but kept the higher charge, KARE 11 reports.

Driving the news: Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill wrote that he was dropping the third-degree murder charge because Chauvin's actions did not put others in danger. Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for several minutes as the Black man cried out, "I can't breathe," still faces the higher second-degree murder charge, as well as a second-degree manslaughter charge.

  • Three other former police officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Cahill ruled against their request to dismiss their charges.

What they're saying: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is handling the prosecution, praised the judge's decision to keep all but one charge in the case.

  • "This is an important, positive step in the path toward justice for George Floyd, his family, our community, and Minnesota," he said.
  • "This means that all four defendants will stand trial for murder and manslaughter, both in the second degree," he added.

What's next: The trial for all four former officers is tentatively set for March, but the judge is weighing a motion to try the cases separately, per AP.

Jennifer A. Kingson
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mayors plan multifront attack on census shutdown

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A growing number of mayors are banding together to fight what they consider to be an inaccurate and abruptly curtailed 2020 census, using an arsenal of legal, legislative and congressional efforts.

Why it matters: The outcome may determine whether President Trump or Joe Biden controls the redistricting process, which governs everything from congressional representation and redistricting to funding for schools and Head Start.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Chris Christie: Wear a mask "or you may regret it — as I did" — Senate Democrats block vote on McConnell's targeted relief bill.
  2. Business: New state unemployment filings fall.
  3. Economy: Why the stimulus delay isn't a crisis (yet).
  4. Health: Many U.S. deaths were avoidable — The pandemic is getting worse again.
  5. Education: Boston and Chicago send students back home for online learning.
  6. World: Spain and France exceed 1 million cases.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Technology

Facebook Oversight Board begins hearing appeals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Facebook Oversight Board announced Thursday that some Facebook and Instagram users can now submit appeals to the Oversight Board for an independent review of their own content removals.

Why it matters: The board, a first-of-its-kind internet governance body, will begin hearing cases from users ahead of the U.S. election.

