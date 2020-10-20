11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Florida breaks record for in-person early voting

Voters wait in line at John F. Kennedy Public Library in Hialeah, Florida on Oct. 19. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

More Floridians cast early ballots for the 2020 election on Monday than in the first day of in-person early voting in 2016, shattering the previous record by over 50,000 votes, Politico reports.

The big picture: Voters have already cast over 31 million ballots in early voting states as of Tuesday, per the U.S. Elections Project database by Michael McDonald, an elections expert at the University of Florida.

What they're saying: Jose Sanchez, a 54 year-old resident of Fort Lauderdale, arrived before 5 a.m. to vote in Wilton Manors on Monday and stood in line for two hours until the station doors opened, the Sun Sentinel reports.

  • “I want to make sure I get my vote in," he told the Sentinel, adding that the two-hour wait was “absolutely well worth it.”
  • “It was raining like the devil in Broward and we still had our enthusiastic voters show up. Good for them,” Broward Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci told the Sentinel. “I didn’t expect people being in line at 7 o’clock in the rain. It was a happening."
Voters wait in line at the Westchester Regional Library polling station on Oct. 19 in Westchester, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Electoral workers scan vote-by-mail ballots at the Miami-Dade County Election Department on Oct. 19. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images
A voter drops off a ballot at Miami Beach City Hall on Oct. 19. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images
Voters wait in line at Miami Beach City Hall on Oct. 19. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images
Voters wait in line at the Lemon City Branch Library precinct on Oct. 19 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Voters wait in line at the Coral Gables Branch Library precinct on Oct. 19. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Voters wait in line at the Coral Gables Branch Library precinct on Oct. 19. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Voters wait in line at the Coral Gables Branch Library precinct on Oct. 19. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Updated 7 hours ago - World

In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

A closed-down pub in Dublin on Oct. 19. Under Ireland's new six-week-longh measures, taking effect at midnight on Oct. 21, most must stores close, home visits will be banned and a three-mile travel limit will be imposed for exercise.

The Republic of Ireland's Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced Monday evening the country would this week return to its highest level of lockdown restrictions.

The big picture: Restrictions are returning across Europe as the continent faces a second coronavirus wave. Several countries have imposed regional lockdowns, but Ireland is the first to return to a full nationwide lockdown. Take a look at what's happening, in photos.

Oct 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

What early voting can (and can't) tell us about the election

Adapted from TargetSmart. (Battleground states include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.) Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Democratic strategists think the early numbers show a 2020 electorate that's bigger, younger and more diverse than in 2016 — and not just shifting forward votes that would have otherwise arrived on Election Day.

The big picture: Early voting data signals strong Democratic enthusiasm in key battleground states. But strategists in both parties say Republicans could still overtake that advantage with a surge of in-person turnout on Election Day.

Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  Americans feel Trump's sickness makes him harder to trust
  2. Health: The next wave is gaining steam.
  3. Education: Schools haven't become hotspots.
  4. World: Ireland moving back into lockdown — Argentina becomes 5th country to report 5 million infections.
