In photos: Florida breaks record for in-person early voting

More Floridians cast early ballots for the 2020 election on Monday than in the first day of in-person early voting in 2016, shattering the previous record by over 50,000 votes, Politico reports.

The big picture: Voters have already cast over 31 million ballots in early voting states as of Tuesday, per the U.S. Elections Project database by Michael McDonald, an elections expert at the University of Florida.

What they're saying: Jose Sanchez, a 54 year-old resident of Fort Lauderdale, arrived before 5 a.m. to vote in Wilton Manors on Monday and stood in line for two hours until the station doors opened, the Sun Sentinel reports.

“I want to make sure I get my vote in," he told the Sentinel, adding that the two-hour wait was “absolutely well worth it.”

“It was raining like the devil in Broward and we still had our enthusiastic voters show up. Good for them,” Broward Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci told the Sentinel. “I didn’t expect people being in line at 7 o’clock in the rain. It was a happening."

Voters wait in line at the Westchester Regional Library polling station on Oct. 19 in Westchester, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

