People in Florida gather together to ask the McDonald’s corporation to raise workers wages to a $15 minimum wage in May 2019. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Florida voters said yes to raising the state's minimum wage to $15 by 2026, making it the first state in the South and the eighth state in the U.S. to do so.
Why it matters: Its passage would ultimately affect 2.5 million Floridians, or one-quarter of the workforce over the next five years, per the Florida Policy Institute.
Where it stands: 60.8% of Floridians voted in favor of Amendment 2, just barely passing the citizen-led ballot's requirement of needing more than 60% support.
- Employers will be asked incrementally raise the minimum wage from $8.56 to $15 by September 2026, or about $1 per year.
- The last time Florida residents voted on a minimum wage measure was in 2004.
Yes, but: Some business associations opposed it, arguing that paying workers more would mean higher costs, and possible layoffs and consumer price increases as a result.