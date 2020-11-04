Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Florida voters approve minimum wage increase to $15

People in Florida gather together to ask the McDonald’s corporation to raise workers wages to a $15 minimum wage in May 2019. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida voters said yes to raising the state's minimum wage to $15 by 2026, making it the first state in the South and the eighth state in the U.S. to do so.

Why it matters: Its passage would ultimately affect 2.5 million Floridians, or one-quarter of the workforce over the next five years, per the Florida Policy Institute.

Where it stands: 60.8% of Floridians voted in favor of Amendment 2, just barely passing the citizen-led ballot's requirement of needing more than 60% support.

  • Employers will be asked incrementally raise the minimum wage from $8.56 to $15 by September 2026, or about $1 per year.
  • The last time Florida residents voted on a minimum wage measure was in 2004.

Yes, but: Some business associations opposed it, arguing that paying workers more would mean higher costs, and possible layoffs and consumer price increases as a result.

Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: The final outcome is coming down to a half dozen battleground states — including Wisconsin, which appeared to be leaning in Biden's direction, and Pennsylvania and Michigan, where the results could depend on the slow count of early and mail ballots.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Climate's role in the chaotic election

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Should Joe Biden ultimately win the White House, his climate agenda will almost certainly be limited — at least for the foreseeable future — to what he can pursue using executive powers.

The state of play: While several Senate races are outstanding, Democrats look unlikely to regain the majority in that chamber despite pickups in Colorado and Arizona, which aren't enough.

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump consolidates command over GOP, even if he loses

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump heads into the wild days ahead stronger than ever: However things ultimately shake out in the presidential race, he did way better than most expected and was a rare voice saying Republicans could gain ground in the House.

Why it matters: Few Republican officials defied him before. It's hard to see many, if any, standing up to him now. 

