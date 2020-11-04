Florida voters said yes to raising the state's minimum wage to $15 by 2026, making it the first state in the South and the eighth state in the U.S. to do so.

Why it matters: Its passage would ultimately affect 2.5 million Floridians, or one-quarter of the workforce over the next five years, per the Florida Policy Institute.

Where it stands: 60.8% of Floridians voted in favor of Amendment 2, just barely passing the citizen-led ballot's requirement of needing more than 60% support.

Employers will be asked incrementally raise the minimum wage from $8.56 to $15 by September 2026, or about $1 per year.

The last time Florida residents voted on a minimum wage measure was in 2004.

Yes, but: Some business associations opposed it, arguing that paying workers more would mean higher costs, and possible layoffs and consumer price increases as a result.