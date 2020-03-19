2 hours ago - Health

Florida Gov. DeSantis to spring breakers: "The party is over"

Marisa Fernandez

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis told "Fox & Friends" Thursday that the state's beaches have either closed or if open, must abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on crowds and distancing for the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: College students traveled in droves to the open beaches in Florida for spring break — ignoring the federal government's encouragement to maintain social distance and abstain from non-essential travel.

By the numbers: As expected, the most severe impacts from the coronavirus in the U.S. have been among people 85 years and older, but significant percentages of younger adults have also needed critical care, new federal data shows.

What DeSantis is saying:

“The message I think for spring breakers is the party is over in Florida. You’re not going to be able to congregate on any beach in the state. Many of the hot spots that people like to go to, whether it’s Miami beach, Fort Lauderdale and Clearwater Beach are closed entirely for the time being."
"We would tell those folks maybe come back next year when things are better, but that is not what we’re looking for.”

The big picture: President Trump has reinforced warnings from public health officials, saying: “We don’t want them gathering, and I see they do gather, including on beaches and in restaurants, young people. They don’t realize, and they’re feeling invincible.”

  • In Miami: The mayor ordered all parks and beaches to close. Clearwater and Naples beaches have also shut down.
  • DeSantis announced on Tuesday that all bars and nightclubs in the state will be shuttered for the next 30 days.
  • Still, Florida Democrats want DeSantis to do more and close all beaches in the state.

