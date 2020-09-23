Florida attorney general pursues probe into Bloomberg paying felons' fines

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) on Wednesday said she asked the FBI and state law enforcement to investigate Mike Bloomberg, after he raised over $16 million to help felons pay outstanding fees to regain their voting rights, the AP reports.

The state of play: Gov. Ron De Santis (R) asked Moody to look into Bloomberg's effort in Florida, suggesting that the former mayor of New York City and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition violated election law by offering incentives for voting.

“I have instructed the Statewide Prosecutor to work with law enforcement and any Statewide Grand Jury that the Governor may call,” Moody wrote in a statement.

Background: A 2018 state constitutional amendment allows for felons who have completed their sentences to regain their right to vote so long as they've also paid any outstanding fines, fees or restitution.