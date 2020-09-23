1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Florida attorney general pursues probe into Bloomberg paying felons' fines

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. Photo: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) on Wednesday said she asked the FBI and state law enforcement to investigate Mike Bloomberg, after he raised over $16 million to help felons pay outstanding fees to regain their voting rights, the AP reports.

The state of play: Gov. Ron De Santis (R) asked Moody to look into Bloomberg's effort in Florida, suggesting that the former mayor of New York City and the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition violated election law by offering incentives for voting.

  • “I have instructed the Statewide Prosecutor to work with law enforcement and any Statewide Grand Jury that the Governor may call,” Moody wrote in a statement.

Background: A 2018 state constitutional amendment allows for felons who have completed their sentences to regain their right to vote so long as they've also paid any outstanding fines, fees or restitution.

Ursula Perano
Sep 22, 2020

Bloomberg raises $16.1M to help Florida felons regain voting rights

Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has raised over $16 million to help felons pay outstanding fines and fees to regain their voting rights in Florida.

The big picture: A 2018 state constitutional amendment in Florida allows for felons who have completed their sentences to regain their right to vote — so long as they've also paid back any outstanding fines, fees or restitution.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 31,759,233 — Total deaths: 973,904 Total recoveries: 21,811,742Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,939,645 — Total deaths: 201,861 — Total recoveries: 2,646,959 — Total tests: 96,616,779Map.
  3. Health: CDC director says over 90% of Americans have not yet been exposed to coronavirus — Supply shortages continue to plague testing.
  4. Politics: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for coronavirus — Poll says 51% of Republicans trust Trump on coronavirus more than the CDC.
  5. Technology: The tech solutions of 2020 may be sapping our resolve to beat the coronavirus
  6. Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson begins large phase 3 trial — The FDA plans to toughen standards.
  7. Sports: Less travel is causing the NBA to see better basketball.
Axios
2 hours ago

Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

President Trump repeatedly refused to say on Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election to Joe Biden, saying at a press briefing: "We're going to have to see what happens."

The big picture: Trump has baselessly claimed on a number of occasions that the only way he will lose the election is if it's "rigged," claiming — without evidence — that mail-in ballots will result in widespread fraud. Earlier on Wednesday, the president said he wants to quickly confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg because he believes the Supreme Court may have to decide the result of the election.

