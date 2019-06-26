2 more deputies fired for inaction during Parkland shooting

Two Broward County deputies, Edward Eason and Josh Stambaugh, were fired by the county's sheriff's department on Wednesday for "neglect of duty" during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last year, reports AP.

Context: Two other deputies had already been fired after the state commissioned an internal investigation into the lack of police response during the shooting, which left 17 dead. The school's resource officer, Scot Peterson, was arrested on charges that included child neglect stemming from his lack of response to the incident.

