Florida governor signs bills limiting COVID vaccine mandates

Flordia Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Thursday four bills passed by Republicans that protect workers who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Why it matters: With the bills signed, Florida becomes the first state with a law imposing possible fines on companies that require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment, CNN reports.

  • The bills were passed during a special legislative session the Republican governor convened to battle vaccine mandates. DeSantis, who has undermined federal vaccine requirements for months, claimed victory shortly before the bill was passed.
  • State Sen. Danny Burgess, a Republican who sponsored legislation, said that it "appropriately balances the rights of individuals to make their own health care decisions with the authority of employers to regulate workplaces."
  • State Democrats have slammed the bills. “Does this bill truly attempt to keep Floridians safe, or was it crafted to kick off a presidential campaign for our governor?” asked state Democratic Rep. Angie Nixon, per NBC 6.

Background: DeSantis has fought vehemently against public health measures, suing the Biden administration over its mandates and penalizing counties and districts that implement vaccine or mask mandates.

What they're saying: “I told Floridians that we would protect their jobs and today we made that the law,” DeSantis said in a statement Thursday.

  • “Nobody should lose their job due to heavy-handed COVID mandates and we had a responsibility to protect the livelihoods of the people of Florida," he added.
  • Biden administration representatives did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with additional details about DeSantis signing the bills.

Go deeper

Kierra Frazier
21 hours ago - Health

Germany limits public gatherings on unvaccinated

Chancellor Angela Merkel during a press conference at the Chancellery on Nov. 18 in Berlin. Photo: Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images

Germany will tighten COVID-19 measures across the country for unvaccinated people as hospitals become full of COVID patients, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The move to limit large gatherings and other restrictions comes as public officials around the world are imposing COVID measures on the unvaccinated amid rising new cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Shawna Chen
Updated 16 hours ago - Health

World gets tough on the unvaccinated

People wait at the registration desk for a vaccination appointment in Dresden, Germany. Photo: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa via Getty Images

Public officials around the world are imposing new restrictions on the unvaccinated as many nations struggle to raise their COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Why it matters: Unvaccinated people are five times more likely than those vaccinated to get infected and 10 times more likely to die from the coronavirus, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many health care systems are buckling under new waves in cases among the unvaccinated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Axios
17 hours ago - World

Greece to add restrictions on unvaccinated as COVID cases jump

The Archaelogical Musuem in Athens, Greece. Photo: Louisa Gouliamaki/AFP via Getty Images

Greece on Thursday became the latest country to announce additional restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Why it matters: Like other countries imposing restrictions on the unvaccinated, Greece is facing a spike in coronavirus cases and 61.1% of people are vaccinated in the country, compared to 64.5% in the EU, per the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Go deeper (1 min. read)