31 mins ago - Health

DeSantis says Florida bars and clubs can reopen this week

Outdoor restaurant in Fort Lauderdale on May 18, 2020. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that bars and clubs will be allowed to reopen on Friday, as the state continues to scale down restrictions it put in place because of the coronavirus, WCTV reports.

Why it matters: DeSantis ordered bars and clubs to close in mid-March as one of the first actions the state took to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

How it works: The order, which is part of the state's phase two reopening plan, applies to all but three counties with the highest rates of coronavirus infections.

  • Bars and clubs will be allowed to operate at half-capacity indoors and full-capacity outdoors, per state rules.
  • Movie theaters and bowling alleys will also be able to reopen at half-capacity, as will personal services businesses like barber shops and tattoo parlors that follow health department guidelines.

Go deeper: Coronavirus hospitalizations keep falling

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 19 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Treatment for diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular emergencies and hypertension have been partially or totally disrupted by the pandemic across many countries, the World Health Organization reports.

By the numbers: Over 6.3 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.7 million have recovered from the virus. Over 378,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.8 million.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bob HermanAndrew Witherspoon
9 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus hospitalizations keep falling

Data: COVID Tracking Project, Harvard Global Health Institute; Note: Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee and Puerto Rico have not reported hospitalizations consistently. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to decline, particularly in New York and other northeastern states that were among the hardest hit by the virus.

Yes, but: Some states are still recording stagnant or rising amounts of hospitalizations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer
1 hour ago - Technology

Snapchat will no longer promote Trump's account in Discover

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Snapchat will no longer promote President Trump's account on its "Discover" page of curated content, a spokesperson tells Axios, after Trump tweeted comments that some suggested glorified violence amid racial justice protests.

Why it matters: Snapchat is taking action on the president's account for comments he made elsewhere. That's going farther than other big tech firms and signals a commitment to aligning content served to users with core values, rather than making moderation decisions based narrowly on each post made on its own platform.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow