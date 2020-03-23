New data from CivicScience provided first to Axios shows that marketing of the phrase "flatten the curve," encouraging people to slow the spread of coronavirus through measures such as social distancing, is most effective for people with higher levels of educational attainment.

Why it matters: "Those with less education report varying degrees of skepticism and denial," CivicScience analysts say in their latest report accompanying the data. "And that skepticism may remain for some, at least until more on-the-ground data can confirm whether social distancing, mandated closures and other measures to flatten the curve are making a difference."