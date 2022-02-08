Sign up for our daily briefing

5 states sue Biden over minimum wage hike for federal contractors

Ivana Saric

Joe Biden speaks on American manufacturing in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 8. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Five states sued the Biden administration Tuesday over its mandate to increase the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour.

Why it matters: The states — Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Nebraska and South Carolina — argue President Biden overstepped his authority when he signed an executive order mandating the minimum wage last April. The order went into effect Jan. 30.

The big picture: The coalition said the act violates the Procurement Act and the Spending Clause of the U.S. Constitution. In a statement, the states note that the Senate rejected a proposal akin to Biden's order before he signed it.

  • "The United States is not a dictatorship. Notwithstanding the President’s conviction that he—and not Congress—knows what the appropriate minimum wage should be, he can only act consistent with the law as set out by Congress," the lawsuit reads.

What they're saying: “President Biden always likes to get what he wants right away, with little patience for things like facts or the law,” said Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who is leading the coalition, in a news release.

  • “His minimum wage mandate is yet another example of attempted federal overreach that has become a pattern with this administration.”

The White House and U.S. Department of Labor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Erin Doherty
Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: It is "not the job" of the RNC to single out GOP lawmakers

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Feb. 1, 2022. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday that it is "not the job" of the Republican National Committee to single out Republican members who disagree with the party.

Driving the news: "The issue is whether or not the RNC should be singling out members of our party who may have different views from the majority. That's not the job of the RNC," McConnell said in response to the committee's censure of Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.).

Pete Gannon
27 mins ago - Economy & Business

Peloton is bracing to go it alone

Expand chart
Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Perhaps no company symbolizes the pandemic stock market more than Peloton, which will attempt a fresh start with a leadership change and significant workforce downsizing.

The big picture: Peloton has owned some strategic missteps and weathered a massive stock hit. Now it seems poised to tune out reports of activists and potential acquirers, and is settling in for the long haul as an independent company.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Technology

News outlets ride TikTok engagement wave

Data: Axios research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

A handful of news media companies now have more than 1 million followers on TikTok, a testament to how much the viral video platform has become a central place for Gen-Zers to get news.

Why it matters: Even though TikTok has done little to court news publishers or make the platform lucrative for them, the opportunity for brand awareness is massive.

