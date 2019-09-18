With the surge in popularity of fitness trackers in recent years, the devices' data collections are playing a more present role in the legal system and process, Wired writes.

The intrigue: Fitness devices like FitBit track heart rate, sleep patterns and daily activity. In the 2018 case of California woman, Karen Navarra, her FitBit detailed the last of her heartbeat as she was murdered. Using security footage, officials began to suspect Navarra's stepfather had been to Navarra's home at the time she died, and he was later arrested on murder charges.