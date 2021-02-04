Sign up for our daily briefing

First Black secretary of Senate appointed

Photos: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images (left) and Ann Berry's LinkedIn (right)

Sonceria "Ann" Berry has been appointed secretary of the Senate and will take office March 1, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: Berry is the first Black person and eighth woman to serve in the role since it was created in 1789.

Background: Berry has worked in the Senate for more than 40 years.

  • Her most recent post was as deputy chief of staff to Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.). She also worked for Democratic Sens. Thomas Carper (Del.), John Edwards (N.C.), Daniel Patrick Moynihan (N.Y.) and Howell Heflin (Ala.).

What they're saying: "It will be an honor to work with senators and staff on behalf of the country to advance our common goal of representing this great nation," Berry said.

  • Schumer said he is "ecstatic about the historic nomination," per a statement.

The big picture: The secretary of the Senate helps to ensure daily operations run smoothly. Responsibilities include maintaining Senate records, overseeing payroll distribution and helping to acquire necessary supplies.

  • Berry replaces outgoing Julie Adams, who worked under Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Oriana Gonzalez
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer, McConnell reach power-sharing agreement in 50-50 Senate

Photo: Olivier Douliery/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Wednesday that he and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had finalized a power-sharing agreement, breaking a stalemate after weeks of negotiations.

Why it matters: The agreement will allow Senate Democrats to take control of committees, which play a pivotal role in crafting legislation and holding hearings. The Senate will formally pass the organizing resolution later on Wednesday.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Republicans vote to keep Liz Cheney in leadership

Rep. Liz Cheney (C) on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Republicans on Wednesday voted 145-61 to keep Rep. Liz Cheney as chair of the GOP conference.

Why it matters: Supporters of former President Trump within the party had pushed for her ouster after she voted to impeach him last month.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
2 hours ago - Health

Moderna CEO says company needs to adapt with coronavirus variants

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel tells Axios the company's coronavirus vaccine made it to market in near-record time thanks in part to a unique digital foundation.

The big picture: Moderna is far smaller than many of its pharma competitors, but it made one of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccines. But the company still needs to adapt to a mutating virus — and come up with its next blockbuster product.

