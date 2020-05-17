L.A. firefighters injured in blaze and explosion at hash oil maker

An explosion and fire at at commercial building Smoke Tokes Wholesale Distributor in downtown Los Angeles Saturday night has wounded 11 firefighters, the L.A. Fire Department said in a statement. AP describes the business as a "hash oil manufacturer."

Why it matters: The LAFD said the distributor is "reportedly a supplier for those who make butane honey oil. The cause is of great concern to us and is under active investigation." More than 230 firefighters attended following a "mayday" distress call, the department tweeted.

Per AP, butane is an "odorless gas that easily ignites, and it’s used in the process to extract the high-inducing chemical THC from cannabis plants to create a highly potent concentrate also known as hash oil. The oil is used in vape pens, edibles, waxes and other products."

The big picture: The fire department said the severity of injuries was not confirmed. But Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted all of the firefighters were being "treated for their injuries and in stable condition."

The L.A. Fire Department said in its statement firefighters were attending the fire call-out "when a significant explosion occurred."

A mayday call was put out over the radio and additional units attended the Major Emergency incident.

SmokeTokes states it is an "international distributor and wholesaler of smoking and vaping products, and related accessories," selling products including "torches and butane," vaporizers "puff bars" and pipes.

