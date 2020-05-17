Updated 26 mins ago - Energy & Environment

L.A. firefighters injured in blaze and explosion at hash oil maker

Firefighters knock down a structure fire after an explosive blaze left multiple firefighters injured in Los Angeles on Saturday. Photo: Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

An explosion and fire at at commercial building Smoke Tokes Wholesale Distributor in downtown Los Angeles Saturday night has wounded 11 firefighters, the L.A. Fire Department said in a statement. AP describes the business as a "hash oil manufacturer."

Why it matters: The LAFD said the distributor is "reportedly a supplier for those who make butane honey oil. The cause is of great concern to us and is under active investigation." More than 230 firefighters attended following a "mayday" distress call, the department tweeted.

  • Per AP, butane is an "odorless gas that easily ignites, and it’s used in the process to extract the high-inducing chemical THC from cannabis plants to create a highly potent concentrate also known as hash oil. The oil is used in vape pens, edibles, waxes and other products."

The big picture: The fire department said the severity of injuries was not confirmed. But Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted all of the firefighters were being "treated for their injuries and in stable condition."

  • The L.A. Fire Department said in its statement firefighters were attending the fire call-out "when a significant explosion occurred."
  • A mayday call was put out over the radio and additional units attended the Major Emergency incident.
  • SmokeTokes states it is an "international distributor and wholesaler of smoking and vaping products, and related accessories," selling products including "torches and butane," vaporizers "puff bars" and pipes.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 a.m. ET: 4,635,830 — Total deaths: 311,824 — Total recoveries — 1,693,685Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 a.m. ET: 1,467,884 — Total deaths: 88,754 — Total recoveries: 268,376 — Total tested: 11,077,179Map.
  3. States: Businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire  Grand Canyon gradually reopens — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: Former President Obama said the pandemic has "torn back the curtain on the idea that so many folks in charge know what they're doing." — Native Americans are at higher risk, with fewer resources  FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. World: Trump weighs plans to allocate some funding to WHO India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response.
  6. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  7. Religion: Churches, mosques and temples livestream services.
  8. 1 🖼 thing: Art by doctors offers a glimpse of the front lines.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Protesters demand Georgia prosecutors resign over Ahmaud Arbery probe

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia, on May 8. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Demonstrators rallied Saturday to demand the resignation of two Georgia prosecutors over the investigation into the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot while out jogging, per a JUSTGeorgia Coalition statement.

Why it matters: President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden both spoke out over Arbery's Feb. 23 death after cellphone video of his apparent shooting sparked a national outcry. The Justice Department is investigating whether the shooting was a hate crime.

Obama: Pandemic has exposed lack of leadership

Former President Obama. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Obama took thinly veiled swipes against President Trump and his administration during two virtual commencement speeches on Saturday.

Why it matters: His addresses mark the first time he has spoken publicly since the coronavirus outbreak began, and he didn't hold back in either speech.

