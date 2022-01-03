Sign up for our daily briefing

Suspect in South African Parliament fire arrested, flames reignite

Ivana Saric

Smoke rises after the second fire in two days broke out at South Africa's National Assembly building in Cape Town. Photo: Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

South African police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the fire that engulfed South Africa’s Parliament complex on Sunday.

Driving the news: The fire, which destroyed the main chamber of a historic building, reignited Monday, AP reported.

  • The fire started at approximately 6am Sunday and damaged two additional buildings.
  • As of Monday afternoon, 34 firefighters were actively fighting the blaze, the Parliament said in a statement.
  • The suspect faces charges of housebreaking, theft and arson, as well as violation of South Africa’s National Key Points Act, which protects sites of strategic importance, according to CNN.

What to watch: The suspect, who was taken into custody Sunday morning, is due to appear in court Tuesday, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: "We are indeed devastated and deeply saddened. ... This democratic institution has a deep history which represents unparalleled heritage treasures for our country and a source of social unity and cohesion required in our nation building programme," the Parliament's presiding officers said in a press release.

Stef W. Kight
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Remain in Mexico expands as U.S. immigration court hearings begin

Immigrants await transfer to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center in Yuma, Ariz. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

The Biden administration brought 36 migrants back to the U.S. for court hearings on Monday under the reimposed Remain in Mexico program and expanded its enforcement of that program into San Diego, even as it continues efforts to end the policy, administration officials told reporters on a call.

The big picture: The administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene to allow them to end what's formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which forces asylum seekers at the southern border to wait in Mexico while their cases are heard.

Oriana Gonzalez
4 hours ago - Technology

Apple becomes first company worth $3 trillion

Photo: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

Apple on Monday became the first publicly traded company to be worth $3 trillion, the New York Times reports.

Driving the news: It comes less than two years after the company became the first to hit a $2 trillion valuation.

Andrew Solender
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congress warned of explosive Omicron spread on Capitol Hill

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

The Capitol's attending physician on Monday urged congressional offices to shift towards remote work due to a skyrocketing coronavirus positivity rate among staff.

Why it matters: The push comes as the highly infectious Omicron variant has caused a resurgence of the pandemic across the country.

