Bronx apartment fire leaves at least 19 dead

A fire in a 19-story Bronx apartment building killed 19 people, including nine children, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Sunday.

The latest: The fire was caused by a "malfunctioning electric space heater" in a two-floor unit of the building, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said at a press briefing Sunday evening.

The fire "consumed" the apartment, Nigro said, adding that because the apartment's door had been left open, smoke from the blaze spread throughout the building.

Driving the news: The blaze left more than 60 people injured and 32 in "life-threatening condition" due to smoke inhalation, according to Adams.

The fire began around 11 a.m. in the unit, which is on the second and third floors of the residential building, Nigro said at a news briefing. Crews arrived at the building within 3 minutes of getting a call. About 200 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

What they're saying: "The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of pain and despair in our city," Adams said at a news conference.