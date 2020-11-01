Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Final NYT poll before election shows Biden leading in 4 key swing states

Photo: Jim Watson, Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden has a lead over President Trump in Florida, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the last New York Times/Siena College poll before Tuesday's election.

Why it matters: Biden's apparent lead in a number of states, largely supported by voters who did not turn out in 2016, "appears to put him in a stronger position heading into Election Day than any presidential candidate since at least 2008," the Times' Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin write.

By the numbers: Biden's lead is within the margin of error in Florida. But the former vice president holds a significant lead in Wisconsin, which Trump won in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes — less than a percentage point.

  • Florida: Biden 47%-44% Trump
  • Arizona: Biden 49%-43% Trump
  • Pennsylvania: Biden 49%-43% Trump
  • Wisconsin: Biden 52%-41% Trump

The big picture: The new polling results add to Biden's lead in FiveThirtyEight's average of polls in the four battlegrounds.

  • In Florida, Biden's average lead increased from 1.7% to 1.8%.
  • In Arizona, Biden's average lead widened from 3.2% to 3.4%.
  • In Pennsylvania, Biden's 4.9% lead did not change.
  • In Wisconsin, Biden's average lead increased from 8.2% to 8.7%.

The bottom line: "Trump’s apparent weakness in many of the country’s largest electoral prizes leaves him with a narrow path to the 270 Electoral College votes required to claim victory, short of a major upset or a systemic error in opinion polling surpassing even the missteps preceding the 2016 election," the Times writes.

Methodology: The poll of likely voters was conducted from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31. The margin of error is 3.2% in Wisconsin and Florida; 3% in Arizona and 2.4% in Pennsylvania.

Ursula Perano
Oct 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Where candidates are headed 72 hours before Election Day

Courtesy of Fox News. Photo: Jose Juarez/AP

On the final weekend of the 2020 electoral cycle, candidates are criss-crossing the country to make their closing arguments in America's battleground states.

The state of play: The Biden campaign will will have running mate Sen. Kamala Harris making multiple stops in south Florida while the former VP appears in Flint and Detroit, Michigan on Saturday.

Ursula Perano
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The massive early vote

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Early voting in the 2020 election across the U.S. on Saturday had already reached 65.5% of 2016's total turnout, according to state data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant social-distancing measures prompted a massive uptick in both mail-in ballots and early voting nationwide, setting up an unprecedented and potentially tumultuous count in the hours and days after the polls close on Nov. 3.

Shawna Chen
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden homes in on Asian Americans with new campaign

Reproduced from Catalist; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Biden campaign is pursuing highly tailored outreach to Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) groups, as Democrats try to turn longtime Republican states like Texas and Georgia blue.

Why it matters: Asian Americans are the fastest-growing demographic group in the country, according to Pew Research Center, and they could be key in swing states where a 1% or 2% lead can determine a race.

