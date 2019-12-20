The Fiat Chrysler-PSA merger can't solve all their problems

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is merging with France's PSA Group to create the world's fourth-largest automaker, a deal intended to help both companies bear the cost of new technologies like electric and self-driving cars.

The big picture: The merger also gives Peugeot's parent a long-desired entry into the U.S. and will help FCA catch up in fuel-efficient powertrains. "It is better to face the challenges of the future together than on a standalone basis," PSA CEO Carlos Tavares said during an investor call, CNBC reported.