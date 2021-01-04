Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot parent Groupe PSA voted overwhelmingly Monday to merge their companies, creating the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

Why it matters: The shift toward electric, self-driving technology has left legacy carmakers scrambling to pool resources — or in this case, merge completely — in order to help shoulder the capital burden of the transformation.

“We are living through a profound era of change in our industry,” Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann told his company's virtual shareholders’ meeting, per AP.

“We believe that the coming decade will redefine mobility as we know it. We and our merger partners at Groupe PSA are intent on playing a leading role in building this future. It is this intention that has brought us together.”

Details: The new company, to be called Stellantis, will combine 14 car brands — five from PSA, including Peugeot and Citroen, and nine from Fiat Chrysler, including Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

PSA CEO Carlos Tavares will be CEO of the new company, while Elkann stays on as chairman. FCA CEO Mike Manley will run North American operations.

The company will be based in the Netherlands, with stock listings in Paris, Milan and New York.

Stellantis will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, behind Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan, and create 5 billion euros in annual cost-savings.

Flashback: The companies announced plans to merge in December 2019, but amended the terms last September to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the industry.