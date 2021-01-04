Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Shareholders approve Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot merger

Carlos Tavares will be CEO of the newly created Stellantis. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot parent Groupe PSA voted overwhelmingly Monday to merge their companies, creating the world’s fourth-largest automaker.

Why it matters: The shift toward electric, self-driving technology has left legacy carmakers scrambling to pool resources — or in this case, merge completely — in order to help shoulder the capital burden of the transformation.

  • “We are living through a profound era of change in our industry,” Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann told his company's virtual shareholders’ meeting, per AP.
  • “We believe that the coming decade will redefine mobility as we know it. We and our merger partners at Groupe PSA are intent on playing a leading role in building this future. It is this intention that has brought us together.”

Details: The new company, to be called Stellantis, will combine 14 car brands — five from PSA, including Peugeot and Citroen, and nine from Fiat Chrysler, including Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Fiat, Maserati and Alfa Romeo.

  • PSA CEO Carlos Tavares will be CEO of the new company, while Elkann stays on as chairman. FCA CEO Mike Manley will run North American operations.
  • The company will be based in the Netherlands, with stock listings in Paris, Milan and New York.
  • Stellantis will have the capacity to produce 8.7 million cars a year, behind Volkswagen, Toyota and Renault-Nissan, and create 5 billion euros in annual cost-savings.

Flashback: The companies announced plans to merge in December 2019, but amended the terms last September to reflect the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the industry.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia secretary of state says Trump could face probe over taped election call

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that an Atlanta-area district attorney's office could investigate a phone call Saturday during which President Trump asked Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn President-elect Biden's victory in the state.

The big picture: Raffensperger said his own office is not likely to investigate the matter because Trump has also recently spoken with the office’s chief investigator, which may present a conflict of interest.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Health: More contagious COVID-19 variant found in 3 U.S. states.
  2. Vaccine: What went wrong with America's vaccine rollout — Poor vaccine planning could increase the pandemic's racial divide
  3. Economy: Oil executives have mixed expectations for 2021 — 2020 changed America's startup landscape.
  4. Tech: 2021 will demand new kinds of video conferencing.
  5. World: Scotland to enter month-long lockdown.
  6. Future: Here's what Axios' newsletter writers are tracking in 2021.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Rhode Island governor emerges as leading candidate for Commerce Department

Gov. Gina Raimondo. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune/Time Inc.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has emerged as a leading candidate to be President-elect Joe Biden's commerce secretary, according to people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: Raimondo, a Rhodes scholar who co-founded a venture capital firm in Rhode Island earlier in her career, has prioritized good relationships with the business community, the target audience of commerce.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow