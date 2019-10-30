Report: Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA agree to merger terms

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the parent of France's Peugeot have agreed on the terms of a merger that, if approved by both boards, would create the fourth-largest automaker in the world, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed sources.

Why it matters: Scale is important in the auto industry, especially in light of the huge investments required in new technologies like electric vehicles and autonomy. Peugeot CEO Carlos Tavares, who would lead the new company, is known as a gutsy executive willing to take chances to survive disruption. Nevertheless, auto industry mergers have a history of failure.