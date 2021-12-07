Americans are still avoiding downtown travel in many cities, a sign that COVID-19 continues to affect when, where and how people move.

The big picture: Traffic congestion is returning to many U.S. cities, but has yet to match pre-pandemic levels, according to new data from INRIX, a mobility research firm. One reason: people aren't making as many trips downtown.

What's happening: Many employees continued to work remotely in 2021.

San Francisco (-49%), Detroit (-41%) and Washington, D.C. (-38%) continued to see significant reductions in downtown trips compared to February 2020.

Downtown trips were close to normal, however, in San Antonio (-5%), Tampa (-6%) and Phoenix (-7%).

Of note: The data includes trips downtown for sporting events, shows and restaurants, not just work commutes.

Nationwide, downtown trips have decreased 22% compared to pre-COVID levels.

The bottom line: The average American driver spent 36 hours stuck in traffic in 2021 — worse than last year — but far below 2019 levels, when drivers wasted nearly 100 hours in traffic.