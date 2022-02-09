Sign up for our daily briefing

Fertility treatments linked to preterm births

Tina Reed
Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Fertility treatments appear to be associated with an increased risk for preterm births, according to a study released Tuesday in JAMA Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The details: In the cohort study led by the Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai, researchers looked at data from the National Vital Statistics System for more than 14.3 million live, single births by mothers in the U.S.

  • The prevalence of preterm birth was 7.6% in natural conception, compared to 10.7% among those who used assisted reproductive technology (ART) and 9.3% among those that used non-ART treatment like oral medications or injections.

What they're saying: After risk adjustment, the authors said those who conceived using fertility treatments had a "significantly higher risk" for preterm birth, a finding which "warrants more investigation."

The big picture: Another study looking at fertility treatments and pre-term birth published last month in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology found medically assisted reproduction treatments are associated with adverse birth outcomes.

Mike AllenJacob KnutsonIvana Saric
Updated 3 mins ago - Health

Blue states move to drop mask mandates

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. Photo: Timonthy Clary/AFP via Getty Images

America's blue states are increasingly chasing normalcy, especially when it comes to face mask rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The latest: New York and Rhode Island on Wednesday joined New Jersey, Delaware, California and other states that have recently announced an end date for mask requirements and other COVID restrictions.

Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Health

Republican lawmakers target GoFundMe over Canadian COVID mandate protests

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC on July 11, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Several Republican lawmakers have expressed support for ongoing protests in Canada against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions, and are targeting GoFundMe for removing a fundraiser benefiting the protesters.

Why it matters: Protests in Canada's capital, Ottawa, have continued for thirteen days, with the police chief declaring the city is "under siege" and prompting Mayor Jim Watson to declare a state of emergency. The protesters also shut down the Ambassador Bridge, one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S.

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
1 hour ago - Science

SpaceX loses dozens of Starlink satellites to solar storm

The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Starlink satellites. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX's most recent batch of Starlink satellites has been severely impacted by a solar storm that struck Earth's magnetic field on Friday.

Why it matters: Starlink — SpaceX's satellite internet venture — is expected to be a major source of revenue for the company, with hundreds of satellites already launched and functioning in orbit.

