Fertility treatments appear to be associated with an increased risk for preterm births, according to a study released Tuesday in JAMA Obstetrics and Gynecology.

The details: In the cohort study led by the Children's Hospital of Fudan University in Shanghai, researchers looked at data from the National Vital Statistics System for more than 14.3 million live, single births by mothers in the U.S.

The prevalence of preterm birth was 7.6% in natural conception, compared to 10.7% among those who used assisted reproductive technology (ART) and 9.3% among those that used non-ART treatment like oral medications or injections.

What they're saying: After risk adjustment, the authors said those who conceived using fertility treatments had a "significantly higher risk" for preterm birth, a finding which "warrants more investigation."

The big picture: Another study looking at fertility treatments and pre-term birth published last month in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology found medically assisted reproduction treatments are associated with adverse birth outcomes.