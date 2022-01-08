Sign up for our daily briefing

Border patrol reports 1,066% increase in fentanyl seized in south Texas

Erin Doherty

A man shows his proof of vaccination to a Customs and Border Protection agent atop the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry in downtown El Paso on Nov. 8. Photo: Paul Ratje/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a 1,066% increase in fentanyl seized in south Texas during fiscal year 2021, the agency said this week.

Driving the news: Border patrol officers at eight ports of entry from Brownsville to Del Rio seized 87,652 pounds of narcotics, including marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl with an estimated estimated street value of $786 million.

  • The agency seized 41,713 pounds of marijuana, 8,592 pounds of cocaine, 33,777 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,215 pounds of heroin and 588 pounds of fentanyl from Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021.
  • "Because of its potency and low cost, drug dealers have been mixing fentanyl with other drugs including heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, increasing the likelihood of a fatal interaction," according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The big picture: The new figures comes as America's substance use crisis has spiraled over the course of the pandemic, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

  • An estimated 100,306 people in the United States died from a drug overdose in a 12-month period ending last April, according to provisional data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in November.
  • That's the first time drug overdose fatalities reached six figures in a 12-month period and it's roughly a 28% increase over the same period one year earlier, Axios' Jacob Knutson reports.

What they're saying: "Our significant gains in fentanyl and cocaine seizures underscore the deadly nature of the contraband we encounter, the need to utilize Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect our officers and our continued resolve to carry out our vital border security mission," said Randy J. Howe, director of field operations in the Laredo Field Office.

Go deeper: America's substance use crisis has spiraled

Miriam Kramer, author of Space
16 mins ago - Science

NASA's next great telescope is deployed in space

Artist's illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: NASA GSFC/CIL/Adriana Manrique Gutierrez

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope is fully deployed in space, paving the way for its groundbreaking science to come.

Why it matters: The $10 billion JWST is designed to peer into the atmospheres of distant alien worlds, capturing the light of some of the first galaxies and piecing together how stars evolve in clouds of dust.

Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. John Thune will seek re-election

Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) speaks with reporters outside his office on Jan. 4. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Senate Minority Whip John Thune announced Saturday that he plans to run for a fourth term in 2022.

Why it matters: The second-ranking Senate Republican had been considering retirement, per the New York Times, setting off upheaval among members of the GOP who view Thune as a potential successor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Erin Doherty
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

Amazon cuts COVID-19 leave time for U.S. employees

A sign outside an Amazon Go store at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Amazon on Friday cut its paid leave policy for employees infected with COVID-19 from 10 days to 7 following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's change in quarantine guidance.

Driving the news: The new policy is effective immediately and applies to all U.S. employees, regardless of vaccination status, according to a memo sent to employees, which was viewed by Axios.

