Female filmmakers' record-setting year

In this image, Meryl Streep sits in period Victorian dress while speaking with director Greta Gerwig.
Writer-director Greta Gerwig (left) and Meryl Streep on set of "Little Women.” Photo: Wilson Webb/Sony Pictures via AP

Women directed 12 of 2019’s top 100-grossing films — the most ever recorded, AP reports.

Why it matters: The previous high in USC’s annual study was 8%, in 2008. In 2018, only 4.5% of the year’s top films were directed by women.

  • Four women of color directed one of the top 100 movies in 2019, but the number of underrepresented directors dipped to 16.8% from last year’s record of 21.4%, per AP.

Between the lines: Despite the gains, female filmmakers have been largely overlooked in this awards season.

  • No women were nominated for best director at this weekend's Golden Globes, and none of the Best Picture nominees were directed by women, either.

