Female filmmakers' record-setting yearWriter-director Greta Gerwig (left) and Meryl Streep on set of "Little Women." Photo: Wilson Webb/Sony Pictures via APWomen directed 12 of 2019's top 100-grossing films — the most ever recorded, AP reports.Why it matters: The previous high in USC's annual study was 8%, in 2008. In 2018, only 4.5% of the year's top films were directed by women.Four women of color directed one of the top 100 movies in 2019, but the number of underrepresented directors dipped to 16.8% from last year's record of 21.4%, per AP.Between the lines: Despite the gains, female filmmakers have been largely overlooked in this awards season. No women were nominated for best director at this weekend's Golden Globes, and none of the Best Picture nominees were directed by women, either.