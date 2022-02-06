Female Olympians collect first USA medals at Beijing Games

Team USA has collected its first medals of the Beijing Winter Olympics, garnering silver medals in women's freestyle skiing and snowboarding.

Driving the news: Julia Marino won the U.S. its first medal of the Games on Sunday morning, after finishing second in women’s snowboard slopestyle.

Later in the morning freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf captured the team's second medal, winning silver in the women’s moguls event.

The big picture: Marino's second finish is the first time the U.S. hasn't won the gold medal in the snowboard slopestyle event, the Wall Street Journal reported.