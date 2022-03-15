FEMA has provided $2 billion for COVID funeral assistance

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday that it has provided $2 billion in financial assistance to families of COVID-19 victims to help cover funeral expenses.

Why it matters: COVID-19 has killed more than 966,000 people in the U.S. over the course of the pandemic, according to data collected by the Johns Hopkins University.

The big picture: FEMA announced that it would reimburse families of coronavirus victims for funeral costs last year.

Since then it has provided financial support to more than 300,000 applicants seeking assistance for funeral expenses, per the press release.

Applicants can qualify for "up to $9,000 for each deceased individual per application, with a maximum of $35,000 for families who may have multiple funeral expenses due to COVID-19," FEMA stated in the press release, adding that the average amount of financial help provided to applicants was $6,500.

FEMA also noted that it is starting a media campaign to bring more awareness about the funeral assistance program to "underserved communities that have experienced a high COVID-19 death rate but have low registrations for assistance."

What they're saying: The funeral assistance program has provided people with "critical financial relief during a time of such unexpected, unimaginable and wide spread loss,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in the press release.