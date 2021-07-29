Sign up for our daily briefing

For FEMA head, trip to wildfire regions reaffirms drive to address climate change

A firefighter crew from New Mexico walks along a path in the mountains west of Paisley, Oregon on July 23, 2021. Photo: Maranie Staab/Bloomberg via Getty Images

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell's first trip out West since being confirmed in April reinforced her view that the agency must tackle climate change's influence on disasters, such as wildfires and droughts.

Why it matters: FEMA is the lead agency for providing aid to states hit hard by ongoing fires, already approving 19 Fire Management Assistance Grants. The trip illustrated the present-day impacts of climate change, with the twin challenges of fires and drought plainly evident, she told Axios.

The big picture: During the trip, Criswell visited the National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho, where federal wildfire activities are coordinated, as well as Oregon and California. She spoke with federal, state and tribal officials about the ongoing severe wildfire season.

State of play: Currently, 82 large wildfires are burning across 13 states. The largest blaze in the Lower 48, known as the Bootleg Fire, has scorched more than 410,000 acres.

  • Criswell told Axios that the pace of the season so far has officials concerned, since it's hard for fire crews to stay this active for such a long duration.
  • More than 21,500 firefighters and support personnel are currently deployed to active blazes in the West, with help now arriving from great distances — including a Boeing 737 firefighting aircraft from Australia — to help as resources are stretched thin.

Criswell said the fire season is running well above previous active seasons seen so far this century. "The nation is currently 200% over the 20-year average for the number of fires by the month of July, and it's 900% over the 20-year average of the acreage that's been affected," she told Axios.

  • "And so, this is July, and the peak of wildfire season typically doesn't happen until August and into September, so it's happening sooner, it's extending longer into the season. So it's a real concern."

Details: During her trip, Criswell met with Governor Kate Brown (D) in Oregon and Gavin Newsom (D) in California, where he saw firsthand how dire the drought situation is, particularly in California.

  • Criswell said climate change is her top priority due to how it is rapidly affecting multiple types of disasters. This was reinforced during her visit to California in particular.
"It was a really interesting conversation about how we as a nation need to start to look at future risks, instead of just looking at the historical data, because the risks that we're going to face in the future as a result of how climate change is impacting our environment is incredibly important."
"Our role in climate, FEMA's role in climate, is one of my key priorities and it has been my priority since day one."
— FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell

She mentioned wildfire mitigation grant funding that may help lower the risk that homes will be damaged or destroyed in a blaze as one option that some states, notably California, are pursuing to reduce the risks of a damaging blaze.

Context: Studies show that the West is seeing more frequent and larger wildfires as climate change leads to longer, drier and hotter summers, and alters the timing of the wet and dry seasons.

  • Climate change is also leading to more days with extreme fire weather conditions that feature a combination of unusually high temperatures, powerful winds, and low humidity levels.

Heat dome sends temperatures soaring from Oregon to Louisiana

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
9 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Heat dome sends temperatures soaring from Oregon to Louisiana

Forecast maximum temperatures (darker red shading represents the hottest temperatures, in the upper 90s to low 100s, Fahrenheit). July 29. Image: WeatherBell

The Pacific Northwest is once again in the midst of a heat wave after already seeing its worst such event on record this summer. Temperatures are soaring into the low 100s in some areas, while dangerous heat is also affecting the South Central states and Gulf Coast.

Why it matters: The occurrence of yet another heat wave during a drought in the West is ratcheting up wildfire risks. The heat itself is a major public health risk, as extreme heat is typically the biggest annual weather-related cause of mortality in the U.S.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Jul 28, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Heat dome roasts Northwest, Central states as "derecho" threat looms in Midwest

Weather map showing a sprawling heat dome centered over Kansas on July 30, 2021. (WeatherBell.com)

The latest in a series of relentless heat waves is bringing dangerously hot temperatures to a the Central U.S. on Wednesday, and will contribute to a severe thunderstorm outbreak across the Upper Midwest. The heat will expand in scope toward the end of the week.

The big picture: Heat watches, warnings and advisories are in effect across 19 states, from Portland, Oregon east to Minneapolis, and running all the way south to New Orleans. Temperatures of between 10°F and 15°F above average in these areas along with high humidity poses a public health threat.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

Rich world’s pandemic selfishness won't be forgotten

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

The failure of rich countries to share vaccines and financial assistance with poorer ones during the pandemic will exacerbate the rise in global poverty and could come back to bite them, Nobel Prize-winning economists Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee tell Axios.

Why it matters: Duflo initially believed the pandemic would produce a “more cooperative world order” as rich countries felt compelled to show solidarity with the developing world, potentially boding well for future collaboration on issues like climate change. Now she fears the opposite.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

