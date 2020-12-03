Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Fed's Beige Book shows underwhelming economic growth

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Fed's latest survey of its business contacts around the country revealed a weakening labor market that could give the central bank grounds to ramp up its massive bond-buying program when its policy-setting committee meets later this month.

What happened: While most districts said they were still seeing a modest or moderate economic expansion, four districts described little or no growth.

  • The Philadelphia district as well as three of the four districts in the Midwest said that activity began to slow in early November as COVID-19 cases surged.
  • Banking contacts in multiple districts reported some deterioration of loan portfolios, especially in commercial lending into the retail and leisure and hospitality sectors, and said an increase in delinquencies in 2021 is widely anticipated.
  • Most districts reported that firms’ outlooks remained positive, but optimism had waned.
  • Nearly all districts reported that employment rose, but for most, the pace was slow, at best, and the recovery remained incomplete.

One level deeper: "Altogether, the December Beige Book is consistent with our view of a modest deceleration in economic activity in recent weeks due to new COVID-19 cases, increased restrictions on activity and waning fiscal support," Lewis Alexander, U.S. chief economist at Nomura, said in a note to clients.

The intrigue: Before the Beige Book's release, analysts at TD Securities noted, "We expect the Fed to take further easing action in December by extending the maturity of QE purchases."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Updated 48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Our make-believe economy is here to stay

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Federal Reserve and global central banks are remaking the world's economy in an effort to save it, but have created something of a monster.

Why it matters: The Fed-driven economy relies on the creation of trillions of dollars — literally out of thin air — that are used to purchase bonds and push money into a pandemic-ravaged economy that has long been dependent on free cash and is only growing more addicted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Why Trump may still fire Barr

Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Attorney General Barr may be fired or resign, as President Trump seethes about Barr's statement this week that no widespread voter fraud has been found.

Behind the scenes: A source familiar with the president's thinking tells Axios that Trump remains frustrated with what he sees as the lack of a vigorous investigation into his election conspiracy theories.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - World

Scoop: Trump's spy chief plans dire China warning

Xi Jinping reviews troops during a military parade in Beijing last year. Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Thursday will publicly warn that China's threat to the U.S. is a defining issue of our time, a senior administration official tells Axios.

Why it matters: It's exceedingly rare for the head of the U.S. intelligence community to make public accusations about a rival power.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

