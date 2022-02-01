FedEx pauses some freight services due to COVID staff shortages

FedEx on Tuesday said it is pausing some freight services due to staffing shortages caused by the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: The company suspended economy domestic FedEx express freight, which includes two-day and three-day shipping services, according to the company.

FedEx on Monday resumed international economy freight pick-up services, which had previously been paused.

FedEx warned earlier this month of delays in shipments due to potential staffing shortages causing delays in shipments, Reuters reports.

What they're saying: "The explosive surge of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has caused a temporary shortage of available crew members and operational staff in the FedEx Express air network," the company said in a statement announcing the pause.