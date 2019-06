FedEx announced last week it would not renew its contract to provide express shipping service for Amazon in the U.S., passing up on $850 million in annual revenue.

Why you'll hear about this again: As Amazon muscles into FedEx's turf on shipping — with its online trucking platform already undercutting the the industry's big players' average shipping rates by up to 33%, according to FreightWaves — the shipping giant sent a signal that it was getting behind Amazon's biggest rivals.