A $4.7 million debit charge

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Thanks to a quirk of the U.S. payments processing infrastructure, some taxpayers are getting thousands of dollars in cash back on their 2020 tax payments.

How it works: If you write a check to the IRS, you're never quite sure when they will cash it. There's a similar uncertainty if you allow the agency to debit your tax payments directly from your account — you don't know when that will happen. There's a little-known third option, however, which is entirely under the taxpayers' control.

  • If you pay your taxes by debit card, the IRS will charge you a flat fee of about $2.55. That fee gives you complete control over exactly when the money leaves your account.

Driving the news: One taxpayer with an account at neobank Jiko used its Debit Cards Cashback Rewards Program to make a $4.7 million tax payment, according to Jiko CEO Stephane Lintner.

  • Jiko allows customers to create a virtual Discover debit card that's valid only for a certain merchant — in this case, the IRS. So there's no risk that some other payee might inadvertently be able to get access to such funds.
  • The bank also offers 1% cash back on all debit card purchases — which means that this transaction resulted in a $47,000 payment back to the customer.
  • "I am quite sure this is the largest consumer debit transaction ever," says Hans Morris, a former president of Visa who now runs Nyca Partners.

The IRS received the full $4.7 million, but under the Byzantine agreements governing debit transactions, the IRS's payment processor had to pay more than 1% of the transaction back to Discover and thence to Jiko. That allows Jiko to pay 1% on to the customer.

The bottom line: "This is probably not going to last," Lintner tells Axios. But the payments industry moves very slowly — so it's almost certainly going to remain at least through April 15.

Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Impeachment managers dissect Trump's rhetoric before riot

House impeachment managers are wrapping up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

The latest: The Senate returned from a short break around 2:45 p.m. House manager Joaquin Castro focused on long-term security concerns that have stemmed from Jan. 6, including the perceived vulnerability of the U.S. government and adversaries like Russia and China exploiting the attack on American democracy for propaganda.

Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly
57 mins ago - Science

What pregnant people face during COVID-19

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New and expecting mothers are navigating a morass of science and medicine as they try to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 to themselves and their babies.

Why it matters: Pregnancy can be hard during normal times, but there's an extra layer of uncertainty during the pandemic as COVID-19 presents unique risks to pregnant people.

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - World

China bans BBC World News after U.K. pulls license for state-run CGTN

The BBC logo seen on a broadcaster's umbrella on Feb. 13. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Chinese regulators banned BBC World News on Thursday, accusing the British broadcaster of a "slew of falsified reporting" on Beijing's coronavirus response and oppression of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, according to Chinese state media.

Why it matters: The move was widely seen as retaliation against the U.K. after Britain's own broadcasting regulator withdrew the operating license for China Global Television Network, citing its control by the Chinese Communist Party.

