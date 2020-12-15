Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Trust in the Fed jumps ahead of December meeting

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans' trust in the Federal Reserve increased significantly this month in the latest Axios/Ipsos poll, rising for the second straight month and by the most since questions about the central bank were added to the survey in May.

By the numbers: Trust jumped by 7 percentage points, with 42% of respondents saying they had at least a fair amount of trust in the Fed.

  • The percentage of people who say they trust the Fed a fair amount rose 7 percentage points from November's survey while the percentage who say they trust the fed a great deal was unchanged.
  • The percentage who say they have no trust at all in the Fed declined to the lowest it has been since May.
  • Still, at 18%, the percentage of respondents who say they have no trust at all remains more than three times greater than the percentage who say they have a great deal of trust in the Fed (5%).

From the source: "I think the biggest factor is the election isn’t ongoing and Trump and Fox News are not complaining about the Fed anymore," Chris Jackson, SVP of public affairs at Ipsos, tells Axios. "Without attacks, it is reverting back to a more neutral/positive position."

The big picture: Trust in the Fed remains negative and well below where it was in May when 47% of those polled said they had at least a fair amount of trust and 51% said they had not very much or no trust at all.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
May 6, 2020 - Economy & Business

The Fed now has the world's largest balance sheet

Reproduced from BofA Global Research; Note: Banks included are US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Bank of England, Bank of China and Reserve Bank of Australia; Chart: Axios Visuals

By the end of this year, analysts at Bank of America Global Research estimate the Fed's balance sheet will have risen to nearly $10 trillion and the world's six largest central banks will have taken their holdings from around $15 trillion to $25 trillion worth of assets.

The big picture: The Fed now has the largest balance sheet of all central banks, having surpassed the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.

Fadel Allassan
24 mins ago - Health

FDA review confirms Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

The Food and Drug Administration released detailed data on Tuesday showing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and "highly effective" in preventing cases of the virus in adults.

Why it matters: It clears the way for the emergency authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. as soon as this week, making inoculation available to millions more Americans.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

The inequality is getting harder to ignore

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the frenzy in IPOs and the overall stock market continues, data show overall consumer confidence is languishing and concern about income inequality is rising.

Driving the news: A new survey from research and data firm CivicScience provided exclusively to Axios shows 78% of Americans are at least somewhat concerned about the rising level of inequality in the U.S. and 48% are very concerned.

