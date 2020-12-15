Americans' trust in the Federal Reserve increased significantly this month in the latest Axios/Ipsos poll, rising for the second straight month and by the most since questions about the central bank were added to the survey in May.

By the numbers: Trust jumped by 7 percentage points, with 42% of respondents saying they had at least a fair amount of trust in the Fed.

The percentage of people who say they trust the Fed a fair amount rose 7 percentage points from November's survey while the percentage who say they trust the fed a great deal was unchanged.

The percentage who say they have no trust at all in the Fed declined to the lowest it has been since May.

Still, at 18%, the percentage of respondents who say they have no trust at all remains more than three times greater than the percentage who say they have a great deal of trust in the Fed (5%).

From the source: "I think the biggest factor is the election isn’t ongoing and Trump and Fox News are not complaining about the Fed anymore," Chris Jackson, SVP of public affairs at Ipsos, tells Axios. "Without attacks, it is reverting back to a more neutral/positive position."

The big picture: Trust in the Fed remains negative and well below where it was in May when 47% of those polled said they had at least a fair amount of trust and 51% said they had not very much or no trust at all.