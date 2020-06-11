1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The Fed faces calls to do more to battle systemic inequality

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

From local governments to sports leagues, a host of institutions have started taking real action to address systemic inequality in the wake of nationwide protests over police brutality and racism — and the Federal Reserve may not be immune.

Driving the news: Chair Jerome Powell chafed at a question during the Fed's latest policy meeting about the way the central bank's policies have contributed to wealth inequality — a longtime grievance of politicians and market watchers, but a subject rarely broached at Fed press conferences.

  • If the Fed pulled back its support for the economy because it was worried about its impact on equity prices, "What would happen to the people that we’re actually, legally supposed to be serving?" Powell huffed.

The backdrop: In his time as Fed chair, Powell has worked to change the image of the Federal Reserve from a clandestine vessel of Wall Street to a force to uplift all Americans.

  • He's made the Fed more visible with more press conferences and media appearances, started the national "Fed Listens" tour and created the first-ever Main Street Lending Program.

Yes, but: The striking dissonance between the fortunes of Wall Street and Main Street over the past two months has been a clear reminder of just how much the Fed has helped big banks and wealthy investors and how little it has provided directly to average Americans.

That could change. The Fed is slowly pushing the envelope on its special purpose vehicles so that they serve more functions that would typically require funding from elected officials.

  • The Fed's Main Street Lending Program and its Municipal Liquidity Facility will allow the Fed to get money to cities and states as well as medium-sized businesses, and the Fed recently has expanded eligibility for both.
  • That money can help avert layoffs for local government workers like teachers and firefighters and provide a lifeline to struggling business owners.

What we're hearing: "They’re not necessarily done yet," Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Mellon who previously spent 20 years at the Fed, tells Axios.

  • The Fed could use the Main Street facility or a similar special purpose vehicle to get money to working families or small business owners through a series of packaged or collateralized loans from banks and get the same favorable lending terms and features.
  • "That’s not out of the question," Reinhart says. "They may go down that road."

A radical change at the Fed spurred by civil rights upheaval and designed to battle systemic inequality would not be unprecedented.

  • The Fed's dual mandate of price stability and full employment (the only central bank dual mandate on earth) is in part the result of Coretta Scott King's work on passing the landmark 1978 Full Employment and Balanced Growth Act, also known as the Humphrey-Hawkins Act.

What it means: The Humphrey-Hawkins Act "clarified the role that monetary policy can play in improving the employment picture and required the Fed to weigh the impact that its interest rate policy would have on the job market," a policy paper from the Center for Economic and Policy Research notes.

Updated 18 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed expects the U.S. economy will shrink by 6.5% this year

Fed chair Jerome Powell. Photo: Federal Reserve via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve expects the economy will shrink by 6.5% this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, before growing 5% next year, according to new projections released Wednesday.

The state of play: The central bank also predicts unemployment rate will drop to a still-elevated rate of 9.3% this year. By 2022, it expects the unemployment rate to be 5.5% — still higher than the pre-pandemic rate of 3.5%.

Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 7,400,013 — Total deaths: 417,133 — Total recoveries — 3,484,672Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 2,000,464 — Total deaths: 112,924 — Total recoveries: 533,504 — Total tested: 21,467,820Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. cases surpass 2 million — Scientists struggle to find a clear message on Black Lives Matter protests.
  4. 2020 election: Trump to hold first campaign rally since pandemic began.
  5. Economy: 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
  6. ⛳️ Sports: The PGA Tour resumes in Texas after 3-month hiatus.
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: U.S. Employment and Training Administration via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Another 1.5 million Americans filed jobless claims last week, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

Why it matters: Unemployment applications have tapered off from their peak at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but remain at historically high rates even as states take steps to reopen and businesses start to bring workers back.

