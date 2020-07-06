2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Consensus grows about the Fed's impact on equities

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios Visuals

Minutes from June's meeting of Fed policymakers was released on Wednesday and showed the central bank is still ready to provide support "for some time" to markets.

Why it matters: With coronavirus cases rising, recent economic data largely moving backwards, and companies' earnings and revenue guidance slipping, the Fed looks to be the driving force behind the march upwards of stock prices.

By the numbers: From February to the end of June, total assets held by the three major central banks (ECB, Fed, BOJ) soared $5.6 trillion to a record $20.1 trillion — with the Fed now holding over $7 trillion, data from Yardeni Research show.

What they're saying: The Fed is using "financial engineering, in a highly levered manner, to indirectly influence equity prices," Vineer Bhansali, CIO of LongTail Alpha, writes for Forbes.

  • “As long as the Fed has the authority to buy assets, print money, and underwrite risk taking, as it currently has, don’t fight the Fed. But be ready to bail out as soon as they start thinking about thinking about raising rates.”

One level deeper: “Today the economy and the markets are driven by the central banks and the coordination with the central government,” Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said at the Bloomberg Global Asset Owners Forum Thursday.

  • As a result, “capital markets are not free markets allocating resources in traditional ways.”

The big picture: Value metrics like P/E ratios must be re-evaluated in light of the current situation, Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist of Yardeni Research, writes in a note to clients.

  • "What should the forward P/E of the S&P 500 be when the federal funds rate is zero, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is below 1.00%, and the Fed is providing plenty of liquidity to facilitate the resulting rebalancing from bonds to stocks?"
  • "Frankly, we don’t know the answer to this question, since there is no precedent for the current situation."

Kia Kokalitcheva
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Uber to buy Postmates in $2.65 billion deal

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Uber has agreed to acquire food delivery company Postmates for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal, the companies announced Monday.

Why it matters: This is the latest merger for the food delivery space as the sector undergoes an ongoing market consolidation.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Analysts expect soaring stock market despite slashed earnings forecasts

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite cutting expectations for companies' earnings by the most in history and revenue by the most since 2009, Wall Street analysts are getting increasingly bullish on the overall direction of the U.S. stock market.

What's happening: Equity analysts are expecting earnings in the second quarter to fall by 43.8% — the most since 2008's fourth quarter 69.1% decline.

Andrew WitherspoonCaitlin Owens
4 hours ago - Health

Case growth outpacing testing in coronavirus hotspots

Data: The COVID Tracking Project. Note: Vermont and Hawaii were not included because they have fewer than 20 cases per day. Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The United States' alarming rise in coronavirus cases isn't due to increased testing — particularly not where cases have grown fastest over the last month.

Why it matters: The U.S. doesn't yet know what it looks like when a pandemic rages on relatively unchecked after the health system has become overwhelmed. It may be about to find out.

