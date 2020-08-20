1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Investors are looking for more action from the Fed in the coming months

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Expand chart
Data: Federal Reserve; Chart: Axios Visuals

Minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting were released Wednesday and policymakers' dour outlook suggests that more easing and stimulus could be on the way, strategists who closely watch the central bank say.

Why it matters: More liquidity from the Fed could mean more gains for stock and bond prices and further erosion of the dollar.

The backdrop: The Fed has tapered off its quantitative easing bond-buying program and additions to its balance sheet in recent months as credit markets have smoothed and the S&P 500 has risen back to record highs.

  • But worries about a languishing economy, a lack of action from Congress and rising long-dated bond yields could spur action.

What they said: "Noting the increase in uncertainty about the economic outlook over the intermeeting period, several participants suggested that additional accommodation could be required," the minutes noted.

  • The Fed's staff also warned "that a more pessimistic projection was no less plausible than the baseline forecast."

Between the lines: Analysts at TD Securities said they "continue to expect the Fed to ease in September."

  • "The Fed's failure to pre-commit left markets disappointed today, but we don't think easing has been ruled out."
  • "We believe that forward guidance will be strengthened and QE purchases will occur in the long end."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
Aug 14, 2020 - Economy & Business

How small businesses got stiffed by the coronavirus pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The story of American businesses in the coronavirus pandemic is a tale of two markets — one made up of tech firms and online retailers as winners awash in capital, and another of brick-and-mortar mom-and-pop shops that is collapsing.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has created an environment where losing industries like traditional retail and hospitality as well as a sizable portion of firms owned by women, immigrants and people of color are wiped out and may be gone for good.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
Aug 19, 2020 - Economy & Business

Investors still don't believe the stock market's rally can last

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high on Tuesday and has rallied by around 52% since hitting its low point on March 23 — the best run the index has ever had in such a short time.

The state of play: While the market has continued to rise for the past five months, most investors have been incredulous about the sustainability of gains.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
14 mins ago - Sports

College football's coronavirus confusion isn't new

Nick Saban in his practice field mask. Photo: University of Alabama

Most schools have postponed college football, and others are dealing with coronavirus outbreaks — yet the season remains on track to begin in a few weeks for six of the 10 biggest conferences.

The big picture: It's not an exact parallel, but college football faced similar confusion and uncertainty 102 years ago, when the 1918 influenza pandemic — combined with WWI — led to a bizarre, shortened season.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow