Why rapid wage growth makes the Fed nervous

Neil Irwin
Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The startlingly rapid pace of job creation in January captured all the headlines Friday. But other details contain the biggest implications for markets in the months ahead: namely, wage growth.

Why it matters: Wages soared last month, great news for workers seeking bigger raises that help keep up with inflation. But that could fuel higher inflation in the future and prompt a more aggressive response from the Federal Reserve.

  • Average hourly earnings were up 0.7% in January and 5.7% over the last year.

The striking thing about the latest report is how it shows wage increases accelerating, not leveling off or receding.

  • Over the three months ended in January, average hourly earnings rose at a 6.9% annual rate — and that rolling average has risen in each of the last four months.
  • Among nonsupervisory workers, that number is 7.8%, the highest since 1981 except for an unusual period early in the pandemic when figures were distorted.

The big picture: For now, workers are still playing catch-up to high inflation — analysts expect the Consumer Price Index that'll be released Thursday to show a 7.3% rise in prices in the year ended in January.

  • But the flip side of workers catching up will be continuing cost pressures facing businesses in 2022, especially in labor-intensive industries.

Moreover, if pay keeps rising at ever-faster rates, there's a greater risk of an outright wage-price spiral — the thing central bankers hope to avoid.

  • The main tool Fed chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues have to try to stop that from happening is raising rates more, faster.
  • That explains both why Treasury yields rose sharply Friday, and why futures market odds that the Fed raises interest rates by 0.5% at its March meeting — instead of a mere quarter-point — rose to 37% from 14% on Friday.

One of Powell's counterparts overseas is using a more direct approach to try to rein in wage growth: Urging his citizenry to restrain themselves in seeking higher pay.

  • Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey, in a BBC interview, said "I’m not saying nobody gets a pay rise, don’t get me wrong, but I think, what I am saying, is we do need to see restraint in pay bargaining, otherwise it will get out of control."
  • Given the immense political and press pushback that Bailey received for those comments, Powell and company may want to think twice about talking down wages.

The bottom line: Workers need raises just to keep up with higher prices — but the faster they get them, the more likely central banks are to become fearful that high inflation has gotten entrenched.

Jacob Knutson
17 mins ago - Health

New Jersey governor to end school mask mandate

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) speaking in the city of Paramus in January 2022. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is expected to announce Monday that the state will no longer require students and school employees to wear masks, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: It is the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that New Jersey has rolled back its school mask mandate, signaling a shift in how the state may view the virus.

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump took Kim Jong-un "love letters" to Mar-a-Lago

Photo: Mandl Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The National Archives and Records Administration last month retrieved boxes containing information from former President Trump's time at the White House that he took to Mar-a-Lago instead of handing over to the agency, the Washington Post reports.

Details: The boxes contained correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he once referred to as "love letters," and a letter from former President Obama, per the Post.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA silver medalist Julia Marino during the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final flower ceremony at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Sunday. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

📸 In photos: U.S. figure skating medal among Day 3 highlights

🦠 U.S. Olympic figure skating medal hope tests positive for COVID

🎾 Peng Shuai announces retirement from tennis after meeting IOC chief

📺 NBC serves up Beijing Olympics in VR

🔥 U.S. ambassador calls Uyghur Olympic torchbearer an effort by China to "distract us"

