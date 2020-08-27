1 hour ago - Economy & Business

America has a new central bank

Today is a truly historic day in Fed history — one that will have a transformative effect on U.S. monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

Driving the news: For decades, the main job of central banks has been to keep inflation down. The Fed has now effectively changed that policy, to instead prioritize maximum employment.

  • What they're saying: "Following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2%, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2% for some time."

Between the lines: Fed attitudes towards inflation have been evolving steadily in recent years, as it has stubbornly refused to tick up even during periods of full employment.

  • Today's announcement marks the end of the Fed worrying that employment can sometimes be too high.
  • Before today, the Fed was charged with assessing "deviations" from maximum employment — either to the upside or to the downside. Now, the Fed will only look at "shortfalls" from that level.
  • It's an admission that an economy can never have too much employment.

The big picture: The biggest change is that if the Fed expects inflation, it now no longer needs to raise interest rates. Instead, it can wait and see whether inflation actually arrives, and act only then.

Go deeper: The Fed's messaging around this move is exemplary. There's a simple and clear press release, a major speech from Jay Powell, a detailed policy statement, and then a collection of a dozen different papers all filling out the details of the thinking that went into the new policy.

The bottom line: This news represents a radical change in how the Fed thinks about its job. It will provide powerful ammunition should ECB president Christine Lagarde want to start trying to make similar changes.

Fed lays out historic shift to inflation strategy

The Federal Reserve said Thursday that, going forward, it is willing to allow inflation to drift higher than its typical 2% target for periods of time — and won't be tempted to hike rates to offset rising prices when the unemployment rate gets too low.

Why it matters: It's a historic shift in the Fed's strategy. For decades, the central bank operated with the thinking that low unemployment rates lead to inflation. That never panned out during the record-long economic expansion that ended when the pandemic hit, as inflation has remained persistently below its target since the financial crisis .

Biden: Back on the road, maybe

Joe Biden is considering a modified return to the campaign trail after Labor Day, with short, surgical travel to swing states in the closing two months of the race, people familiar with the discussions tell Axios.

Why it matters: As some polls suggest Biden's lead is narrowing, some Democrats worry that President Trump could gain a tactical advantage at crunch time if he's campaigning in person and Biden's only out there virtually.

Pelosi says stimulus talks will resume when White House agrees to $2.2 trillion

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said after a 25-minute phone call with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Thursday that the two sides remain at a "tragic impasse" over a coronavirus relief package.

The state of play: Democrats are willing to agree to a $2.2 trillion stimulus deal — $1.2 trillion less than the HEROES Act that the House passed in May, Pelosi said. She called on the Trump administration to meet them in the middle, and said talks would not resume unless they do so.

