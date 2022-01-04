Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get ready for 2022's Fed

Courtenay Brown

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Get ready for new faces who could leave a mark on the economic recovery.

Where it stands: There are three open slots on the seven-seat Federal Reserve Board of Governors, plus openings for permanent heads at two regional Fed banks — all of which may be filled this year.

Why it matters: Fresh voices are coming at a delicate moment. The Fed is moving to choke off soaring inflation, teeing up this year for a pivot away from its ultra-easy money policies.

  • "The Fed faces what could be quite a lot of turnover relative to a normal year. Changing the mix with five — it's enough to influence debate on the Fed committee," UBS economist Jonathan Pingle tells Axios.

One important vacancy is the Fed's vice chair for supervision, its most influential bank cop.

  • Former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin, who in recent years has called on financial regulators to do more to address climate change, is the leading candidate for that post, Axios' Hans Nichols reported last night.
  • "Regulatory policy is where I think you're going to see a really sharp shift," says Karen Petrou, co-founder of Federal Financial Analytics, a banking consulting firm.

The big picture: Fed watchers say new additions to the board may introduce a sea change for issues the central bank has started to be more outspoken about. Climate change is one, and a more inclusive definition of full employment — that factors in indicators like the Black unemployment rate — is another.

  • "I think you'll see more discussion of inclusive monetary policy, but whether we see actual inclusive monetary policy is much harder to predict," says Petrou.

For right now, it's a waiting game. The White House said it would appoint the three new Fed governors by the end of last year.

  • Even if announcements are imminent, they'll face "a bruising confirmation battle," in the Senate, says Ian Katz, a policy analyst at Capital Alpha. (Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard also need to be confirmed as chair and vice chair.)

It's also unclear when the Dallas and Boston Fed will get new leaders after their longtime presidents stepped down amid a trading scandal last year.

  • Regional banks hire search firms to help in the replacement hunt. Certain board members at the banks eventually work to appoint the president, subject to approval from Fed governors.
  • The Fed presidents "are ballasts for this ship when you have storms. They have a good ear to the ground about what's going on in the real economy," says William Nordhaus, an economist who served on the board of the Boston Fed.

How it works: Which regional Fed presidents get to vote on interest rate decision rotates every year.

  • Boston is among the four new voters, but another Fed president will sub in until a permanent leader of the bank is named. All 12 regional Fed presidents are involved in policy discussions (whether they vote or not).

Go deeper: What's next for the Fed on climate change

Go deeper

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden plans to give Warren a win with Fed vice chair pick

Sarah Bloom Raskin. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Sarah Bloom Raskin has emerged as the leading candidate to be President Biden’s choice for vice chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve, with an announcement as early as this week, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: By settling on Raskin, a former deputy Treasury secretary, for the powerful bank regulator position, Biden is giving progressive senators like Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) a policy and personnel win on a position about which they care deeply.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 3, 2022 - Energy & Environment

U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

Expand chart
Data: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; Chart: Axios Visuals

Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs.

Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Drivers stranded overnight on I-95 after snowstorm slams D.C. area

Screenshot: MSNBC's "Morning Joe"

Snowbound traffic on I-95 northbound in Stafford County, Va. — about 30 miles south of D.C. — was at a standstill this morning after an 11-plus-hour overnight ordeal, NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman reported from his car, stuck in the jam.

Driving the news: Hundreds of cars and motorcycles were stranded overnight in freezing temperatures after a crash involving six tractor-trailers brought a 50-mile stretch of the highway to a grinding halt, AP reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow