Economy & Business

Exclusive: Americans have not been impressed by the Fed's coronavirus response

Dion Rabouin
Reproduced from CivicScience; Note: ±3% margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

Wall Street seems to unanimously approve of the Federal Reserve's actions so far, but most Americans are less enthused, a new poll from data firm CivicScience provided for Axios shows.

The state of play: The data shows that just 12% of respondents say they think the Fed has done "very well" in its response to the coronavirus outbreak, while 19% say the Fed has done "very poorly."

Why it matters: The Fed faced significant criticism for the belief among many Americans that it had bailed out big banks and wealthy financiers while average homeowners suffered after the 2008 global financial crisis. The central bank's reputation suffered greatly as a result.

What to watch: Jerome Powell has been very aware of this during his time as Fed chair, and particularly as the Fed has rolled out these sweeping new measures, Mellon's Reinhart says.

  • "What’s striking in all the policies is they’re careful to strike a populist tone, constantly reminding us of their Main Street lending program."
  • "They are concerned about their political legitimacy and working that better than they did in 08-09. They learned from that experience."

Courtenay Brown

Fed will lend up to $2.3 trillion amid coronavirus crisis

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at a press conference in March. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve announced Thursday that it will support the coronavirus-hit economy with up to $2.3 trillion in loans to businesses, state and city governments — made possible in part by Treasury funds set aside in the government stimulus package.

Why it matters: It adds to the number of huge, unprecedented steps the Fed has taken during the coronavirus outbreak to blunt the effects of the resulting economic shutdown. Its actions to date are bigger than any seen during other crises in U.S. history.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: WHO says returning to normal too soon will undermine sacrifices

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization is cautioning that moving too fast will undermine the sacrifices made so far.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed over 94,800 people and infected more than 1.5 million globally as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. The United States, the United Kingdom and France are in the eye of the storm, while Turkey has seen a sharp rise in new cases.

Dion Rabouin

The Fed's $1.5 trillion injection may be just the beginning

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Fed's actions on Thursday appear to have had a significant impact on the bond market and the currency market, where the dollar has reversed its slide against most major currencies after touching monthslong lows earlier this week.

The state of play: The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value against six global peers like the euro and Japanese yen, rose 1% Thursday.

