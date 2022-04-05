Lael Brainard puts "paramount importance" on reducing inflation

High inflation damages the quality of life of lower-income families more than those with more resources, a top Federal Reserve official said, and the Fed is prepared to take "stronger action" than now envisioned if needed to bring it down.

Driving the news: Lael Brainard, a Fed governor awaiting Senate confirmation to be vice-chair, said in a speech that the central bank plans to tighten monetary policy "methodically," including with a series of interest rate increases and by shrinking its $9 trillion balance sheet "considerably more rapidly" than in the last economic cycle.

What they're saying: "It is of paramount importance to get inflation down," Brainard said at a Minneapolis Fed conference on inflation and inequality.

The details: Brainard pointed to several reasons low-income families feel the pinch of inflation worse than their more affluent counterparts.

Low-income families, Brainard said, spend 77% of their income on necessities, compared to 31% for high-income families. That means that when those necessities become more expensive, affluent families can more easily handle it by cutting back on discretionary purchases.

Brainard also noted that low-income families may have less room to adjust to high inflation by cutting to cheaper versions of the same goods because they already buy the cheap version.

Breakfast cereal is an example. Brainard notes that a family that already buys name-brand cereal can deal with inflation by switching to a generic brand. Not so much the family that already buys the cheaper generic brand.

Between the lines: Brainard's comments on policy signal that the Fed is likely to raise interest rates by half a percentage points at a meeting that concludes May 4, and shrinking its balance sheet.