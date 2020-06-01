26 mins ago - Economy & Business

The Fed's balance sheet expansion may be slowing inflation

Dion Rabouin
Data: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; Chart: Axios Visuals

Coins and bills in circulation make up only 10% of the money supply today, Deutsche Bank Securities chief economist Torsten Sløk points out in a note to clients.

What it means: The majority of the money supply is now used by the Fed for its balance sheet and in the banking sector to purchase financial assets.

  • As such, the velocity of money has slowed dramatically, and "an increase in money supply relative to GDP is having a negative impact on inflation," Sløk says.
  • "[Y]ou can increase the Fed balance sheet and the money supply as much as you want, if the money goes into asset transactions rather than GDP transactions it will not be inflationary."

Background: "The velocity of money is the frequency at which one unit of currency is used to purchase domestically-produced goods and services within a given time period," according to the Fed.

  • "In other words, it is the number of times one dollar is spent to buy goods and services per unit of time."

The bottom line: Velocity looks set to slow further as the central bank ramps up its balance sheet expansion to an expected level of nearly half of U.S. GDP this year.

Dion Rabouin
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Pandemic and protests can't stop the stock market

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

United States equities were on pace to open higher Monday following big gains in Asia and Europe and a risk-on bid in currency markets.

Why it matters: Stock markets could continue to rise despite an unprecedented global pandemic, violent protests over police violence in the U.S. not seen since the 1960s, and spiking tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Kendall Baker
38 mins ago - Sports

The sports world speaks up about death of George Floyd

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. Screenshot: Jaylen Brown/Instagram

There was a time when a months-long sports absence would have silenced athletes, leaving them without a platform to reach fans or make their voices heard.

Why it matters: But now that athletes boast massive social media followings and no longer need live game broadcasts or media outlets to reach millions, they're speaking out en masse amid protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people — delivering messages of frustration and unity, despite their leagues not currently operating.

Scott Rosenberg
3 hours ago - Technology

The technology of witnessing brutality

Charging Alabama state troopers pass by fallen demonstrators in Selma on March 7, 1965. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

The ways Americans capture and share records of racist violence and police misconduct keep changing, but the pain of the underlying injustices they chronicle remains a stubborn constant.

Driving the news: After George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked wide protests, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, “Thank God a young person had a camera to video it."

