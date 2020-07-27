48 mins ago - Economy & Business

The Fed's balance sheet could rise to nearly $20 trillion

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Federal Reserve via FRED, projection from Deutsche Bank; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The Fed's outlook is relatively pessimistic about the future, based on recent speeches and communications from top policymakers and likely augurs a massive expansion of the central bank's balance sheet in coming years, Deutsche Bank chief U.S. economist Matthew Luzzetti says in a new research note.

What's happening: "We find that the Fed will need to provide significant accommodation — roughly equal to a fed funds rate of -5% — and that [quantitative easing] and forward guidance could be insufficient."

What it means: Given the Fed's reluctance to introduce negative nominal interest rates and the deteriorating state of the economy, Luzzetti argues the Fed will need to expand its balance sheet by up to an additional $12 trillion in short order.

  • "[T]he more optimistic scenario would take nearly four years to achieve, while the more pessimistic view would take more than eight years."

Watch this space: The analysis relies on "optimistic" assumptions, including "that the Fed’s unconventional tools are as potent today, with yields at record low levels and the market pricing a negative fed funds rate in the coming quarters, as they were several years ago when yields and risk premia were much higher and the market actually anticipated future rate hikes."

  • So, the balance sheet could rise by much more.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
51 mins ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Bob Johnson lays out his solution for wealth inequality

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

After reading Axios' 10 myths about the racial wealth gap, BET co-founder and entrepreneur Robert L. Johnson is issuing a challenge to politicians, civic leaders and Black organizations across the country: Refute the findings or lay out a set of actionable solutions.

What he's saying: And if they can't, "they need to have the courage to stand up to Black people and say, 'You are perpetually a second-class economic population in America,'" Johnson said during an hourlong one-on-one interview Sunday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
3 hours ago - Technology

Big Tech's power, in 4 numbers

Data: FactSet; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The four Big Tech CEOs who will testify before Congress Wednesday command global empires with power and wealth that make them more like countries than companies.

By the numbers: Here are four very large stats for Facebook, Apple, Google/Alphabet and Amazon that tell the story of their value, scale and influence.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerAlison Snyder
3 hours ago - Health

It's not over when the vaccine arrives

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The first coronavirus vaccine may arrive soon, but it’s unlikely to be the knockout punch you may be hoping for.

Why it matters: The end of this global pandemic almost certainly rests with a vaccine. Experts caution, however, that it’s important to have realistic expectations about how much the first vaccines across the finish line will — and won’t — be able to accomplish.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow