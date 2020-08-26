29 mins ago - Technology

New federal centers announced for AI and quantum computing

The White House this morning announced over $1 billion to establish 12 new federal research centers dedicated to AI and quantum sciences.

Why it matters: The two fields are among the most important in emerging technology, and the new initiative will help the U.S. assert its international leadership in an increasingly competitive field that will impact everything from national security to climate change.

Details: The Department of Energy will move up to $625 million over the next five years to five existing national laboratories to create research centers dedicated to quantum science and computing, with an additional $300 million coming from the private sector and academia.

  • The National Science Foundation (NSF) will lead the establishment of seven AI research centers at universities around the country, focused on areas like precision agriculture and forecasting prediction.

What they're saying: "The future of American prosperity and national security will be shaped by how we invest, research, develop and deploy these cutting-edge technologies today," said U.S. chief technology officer Michael Kratsios.

Of note: The new initiative comes on the heels of the establishment last month of three NSF centers dedicated to quantum information science.

  • While AI is better known — and more active in the world today — quantum computing is just as important, promising huge leaps forward in processing power.
  • "This is the most exciting time in computing since the advent of the first computers," says Dario Gil, director of IBM Research, which is among the companies involved in the new quantum science centers.

Jacob Blake demonstrators shot during protest in Kenosha

Authorities said one person has died after gunfire erupted as demonstrators protested the death of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after being shot by police in the Wisconsin city, per the New York Times.

Details: At least three people were shot, and authorities are searching for a suspect, the Washington Post notes. There was a standoff between an armed group who said they were protecting property, per the New York Times. Buildings have burned and law enforcement have use tear gas on protesters during three nights of unrest.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 23,904,325 — Total deaths: 819,612— Total recoveries: 15,584,411 — Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 5,779,371 — Total deaths: 178,524 — Total recoveries: 2,053,699 — Total tests: 73,535,820Map.
  3. Politics: Peter Navarro claims need for randomized study on plasma is a "crazy talking point"Sen. Tim Scott: "Mail-in ballots will prove to work out just fine."
  4. Health: What it's like to give convalescent plasma Miami-Dade County mayor lifts indoor dining coronavirus restrictions.
  5. Business: What tech is (and isn't) selling during the pandemic.
  6. Education: University of Alabama reports 531 cases since in-person classes began.
Jerry Falwell's chaotic exit from Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. confirmed to the Washington Post Wednesday that he'll receive $10.5 million from Liberty University after resigning following a Reuters story alleging that he and his wife had a years-long intimate relationship with business partner Giancarlo Granda.

What he's saying: Falwell told WashPost Liberty's board was "gracious not to challenge" his severance package of $2.5 million over the next two years, during which he can't work for a rival institution, and a further $8 million in retirement, per his 2019 contract.

