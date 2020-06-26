47 mins ago - Economy & Business

Federal regulators weaken Wall Street rules

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Venture capital funds soon will be eligible for a huge new pot of Wall Street money, after federal regulators yesterday weakened rules that were put in place after the financial crisis.

Driving the news: Many banks had been banned from balance sheet investing in venture capital funds due to the Volcker Rule, which was part of the Dodd-Frank financial reform package passed in 2010. That prohibition will now expire on Oct. 1, based on an announcement from a group of agencies that included the SEC and FDIC.

An argument in favor of this deregulation is that the Volcker Rule disproportionately hurt smaller, regional venture capital funds that had relied on local banks for fund capital.

An argument against this deregulation is that venture capital hasn't lost any of its high risk profile.

  • Other changes: Banks now will be allowed to invest in credit funds and make certain types of equity co-investments on private equity transactions (despite recent SEC criticism of PE co-investment practices). They remain prohibited from balance sheet investing in private equity funds and hedge funds.

Context: This move comes just weeks after the Labor Department loosened rules to allow defined contribution plans like 401(k)s to invest in alternative asset funds like private equity and venture capital.

The bottom line: The Volcker Rule was never fully implemented as Volcker and other advocates wanted and has been consistently watered down over time.

Marisa Fernandez
4 mins ago - Health

Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project and Florida Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours totaling 122,960 cases.

Why it matters: The state is one of many that are experiencing a fresh surge of infections.

Marisa Fernandez
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge

Restaurnt in Austin, Texas. Photo: Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order Friday for all bars to close by 12 p.m. today and that restaurants must decrease their capacity from 75% to 50% due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Why it matters: Abbott's orders could signal a beginning of second wave re-closures by states.

Ina Fried
1 hour ago - Technology

The quest to improve email

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Email remains the dominant form of digital communication, especially in business, but the experience has been frozen in time for a decade. Now, however, a new wave of efforts aims to disrupt it.

Why it matters: Many workers still spend hours a day in their inboxes. Anyone who can make that time more efficient and less painful should find a market.

