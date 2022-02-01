All U.S. federal prisons have been placed on lockdown after an altercation in a federal penitentiary in Texas that left two inmates dead and two injured.

State of play: The four inmates were fighting at a penitentiary in Beaumont, Texas. As a result, the Bureau of Prisons issued a nationwide lockdown "to ensure the good order of our institutions. We anticipate this security measure will be short-lived," the BOP said in an emailed statement to Axios.

The lockdown affects the agency's over 120 federal prisons.

The BOP said it "will continue to monitor events carefully and will adjust its operations accordingly as the situation evolves."

Details: The BOP said no staff was injured and the public was not in danger, according to a press release.