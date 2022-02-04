Federal officials open push for 24/7 clean power

The Biden administration is taking initial steps to meet a tough goal: powering the government with zero-carbon power around the clock.

Driving the news: Yesterday the General Services Administration — the government's landlord — and the Defense Department announced a formal request for information (RFI) to solicit input.

It follows President Biden's December executive order that calls for 50% of federal power to be emissions-free on a 24/7 basis by 2030 and "produced within the same regional grid where the energy is consumed."

Why it matters: The federal government and the Defense Department, in particular, are massive electricity users, so their efforts can help drive the push for 24/7 clean power methods on a wider basis.

The information request aims is a preliminary step that's designed to better understand the industry's ability to provide hourly matching and the costs involved.

Catch up fast: Some corporations are procuring enough renewables to meet their aggregate annual power demand, but that's hardly the same as avoiding coal and gas entirely.