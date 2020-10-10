2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge blocks Texas limits to mail voting drop-off locations

Election workers accept mail in ballot from voters in Houston on Oct. 7. Photo: Go Nakamura/Getty Images

A federal judge blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) Oct. 1 proclamation restricting voters to one location per county to drop off absentee ballots in the general election, NPR reports.

Why it matters: Abbott said he was attempting to protect election security by reducing the number of places where Texans could drop off mail ballots during early voting. State Democrats accused the governor of trying to suppress the vote by forcing voters to travel further and to more-crowded locations to drop their ballots.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said in a 46-page opinion: “the public interest is not served by Texas’ continued enforcement of a proclamation plaintiffs have shown likely violates their fundamental right to vote.”

The big picture: The proclamation, which would have most heavily impacted the state’s biggest cities, also called on poll watchers "to observe any activity conducted at the early voting clerk’s office location related to the in-person delivery of a marked mail ballot.”

  • The state may appeal the ruling, according to NPR.

21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Tim Kaine says he's seen "dramatic uptick" in Dem-friendly early voting

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) Photo: Axios

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said that Virginia and other states around the country have seen a "dramatic uptick" in early voting among those most likely to support Vice President Joe Biden during an Axios News Shapers event on Friday.

Why it matters: Early voting has taken on increased importance and use nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic with as many as 80 million people expected to cast their ballots before Election Day, whether by mail or in person.

Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Chris Christie released from hospital.
  2. Health: U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus casesHow genes might predict the risk for severe COVID-19.
  3. Business: As job losses continue, doubts are rising about unemployment data.
  4. Poll: 26% of Americans know someone who went to work while sick.
  5. Sports: Guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start.
  6. Science: A bat signal for pandemics
Neal Rothschild
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The Pence-Harris debate was a big hit on the right

Photos: Justin Sullivan/Pool/AFP

Mike Pence's performance at the vice presidential debate set conservative media on fire, generating high interaction numbers on favorable coverage of him and critical coverage of Kamala Harris, according to data from NewsWhip provided to Axios.

The big picture: The debate was more notable for its return to civility than for generating strong emotions — but the NewsWhip data shows that the breakout moments saw more traction on the right.

